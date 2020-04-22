'Adopt a granny' campaign signs up more than 70,000 volunteers during coronavirus lockdown

The scheme pairs younger people with care home residents. Credit: CHD Living

A campaign to help combat loneliness in care homes has signed up more than 72,000 volunteers to 'adopt a granny' amid the coronavirus lockdown. The scheme pairs up "caring individuals" with care home residents, who then keep in touch via phone and video calls. Launched by Surrey-based care home group Creating Happiness Daily, the campaign has enlisted people from all over the world trying to tackle loneliness during the pandemic.

Volunteer Anika Brandt joined the scheme after her own grandparents died, she "adopted" care home resident Rosie who she now speaks to regularly. Ms Brandt said the scheme "opens up new experiences" for both people involved and allows everybody to "share" their lives. The volunteer said she was "looking forward" to safely meeting her adopted granny in person once lockdown measures are eased.

