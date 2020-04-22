Age ‘important’ factor in deciding who gets treatment during pandemic – academic

Age is an “important factor” when making the “terrible choice” of who will receive scarce resources during a pandemic, an academic has said.

In a debate on whether it is wrong to prioritise younger patients with coronavirus, Arthur Caplan, Professor of Bioethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York, argued that age is a “valid criterion” when supported by data.

Writing in the BMJ on Wednesday, Prof Caplan said age had played a role for decades in limiting access to care when rationing life-saving treatments, such as access to renal dialysis and organ transplants.

But he said that even in conditions of extreme scarcity “it would be discriminatory to simply invoke age to exclude those in need from services”.

Prof Caplan said that the key ethical question was whether age by itself was ever a “morally relevant factor” in deciding who gets care when rationing is unavoidable.

However, if the goal is to save the most lives with scarce resources, then age may matter if there is a diminishing chance of survival with increased age, he added.