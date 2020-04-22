British Muslim celebrities and key workers rally together in Ramadan coronavirus appeal video

The 60-second video features stars of music, TV and media.

British Muslim celebrities are rallying together for Ramadan and have produced a Covid-19 video appeal as part of a wider effort to raise awareness and promote safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-second video features stars of music, TV, media and key public figures - including Riz Ahmed, Konnie Huq, Naughty Boy, Asad Amad, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan - appealing to worshippers in the British Muslim community to "pray from home".

The film opens with the message: "This Ramadan I'm staying at home, to protect our doctors, nurses, to protect our NHS, to protect our superheroes." "This Ramadan, I'm praying for the world but from home. You can be a lifesaver, protect our frontline, protect our NHS, protect our doctors, nurses and save lives. And you can do all of that by just staying at home and save lives."

The video also includes messages from several frontline key workers from the NHS, Met Police and London Ambulance Service. The celebrities and key workers are encouraging others within the Muslim community to adhere to the government coronavirus guidelines by staying at home during this religious month of fasting, prayer, reflection.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan continued: "This Ramadan, I'm doing iftar at home to protect our NHS and save lives." The video ends with the celebrities and medical staff wishing others a "Ramadan Mubarak".