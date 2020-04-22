Billion pound battle for holiday refunds reaching crunch point

A £7 billion battle for holiday refunds is reaching crunch point.

As coronavirus struck, there was a global travel shutdown with millions of trips cancelled.

The law is clear that customers are entitled to a rapid refund.

They don't have to wait. They don't have to accept a voucher. And they don't have to settle for just re-booking.

Behind the scenes, things are not nearly so straightforward.

Consumer groups such as Which? have been inundated with cases of people denied prompt refunds.

The government has been criticised for failing to give greater clarity and is being lobbied by the travel trade to relax the rules - allowing firms more time to pay.