Down's Syndrome actress wins hearts of thousands with YouTube videos - including Coronation Street star

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

A 24-year-old, who has Down's Syndrome and is particularly vulnerable, continues to shine through her creativity amid the coronavirus lockdown. Ffion Hamill has taken it in her stride to entertain thousands of fans, including from one of her favourite TV soaps, Coronation Street. Dressed head-to-toe in various costumes from Disney's Cruella de Vil to Gavin and Stacey's Nessa, she's been posting daily videos on her YouTube channel Ffion From Furnace sharing tips for staying safe during the pandemic. Ms Hamill intends to post a video each day for the lockdown and hopes her catchphrase "Cwtchin Have a Drink" will catch on.

As a teenager Ffion appeared in a drama alongside Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones - making her no stranger to acting. But as a baby, her mum was told nothing like this would be possible. Her mother, Susie Hamill, told ITV News Reporter Ben Chapman: "I was told quite definitely that she wouldn't be able to do very much, she wouldn't be able to walk and talk and make up her own mind." "So 24 years later, five GCSEs, has travelled with a theatre company, has worked with the national theatre, hopefully the world will be her oyster," she added.

As a teenager Ffion appeared in a drama alongside Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones. Credit: Handout

Jennie McAlpine, best known for her role as Fiz Brown on ITV's Coronation Street, said she loves Ms Hamill's videos. She said: "Oh Ffion, I love your videos", before adding: "You're brilliant". After hearing about Ms Hamill's aspirations, ITV News set up a call with actor Liam Bairstow, who also has Down's syndrome, and shared his own tips for Ffion.

Jennie McAlpine, best known for her role as Fiz Brown on ITV's Coronation Street, said she loves Ffion's videos. Credit: ITV News

In the message, Mr Bairstow said: "Just be yourself, be like and stay like really positive." So, what is cwtchin? Ffion said: "Cwtchin means having a hug, hug yourself like this, therefore for people in the house, stuck in not doing anything, I want to make them feel positive and happy."

