Firefighters tackle blaze at converted Grade II listed former lace mill

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a historic former lace mill near Nottingham. The fire broke out at Springfield Mill in Bridge Street, Sandiacre, on Tuesday afternoon and crews worked into the night to extinguish flames which continue to burn in the roof. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said “rapid and effective firefighting” had saved three quarters of the mill – which is now apartments – and “significant numbers of appliances” remained overnight.

Springfield Mill, with its distinctive chimney, is a well known local landmark and the fire service asked people to observe the Government’s coronavirus lockdown rules and stay away from the area, tweeting: “Coming to view this fire is not an essential journey.” They also advised people to remain indoors and to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke. Local resident Tom Walters, 29, told the PA news agency: “Large plumes of smoke have been billowing in the air with debris falling below. “It’s awful to see, especially knowing that people are now without a home at the current time.”

Local people were advised to close their windows Credit: @tigerharris77/Twitter