- ITV Report
-
Man 'seen with weapons on balcony' arrested in Kent on suspicion of firearms offences
Police have arrested a man in Kent on suspicion of firearms offences after members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.
Video footage taken at the scene appears to show a man on a balcony at a flat brandishing a weapon, before the sound of shots being fired was heard.
A number of road closures were put in place as the area was cordoned off while the police dealt with the incident.
Armed officers and a police helicopter attended the scene and the man was detained, with "four suspected imitation firearms" found at the scene.
"There was a lot of banging just over an hour ago, I just assumed it was construction workers," one resident told Kent Online.
"Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham," a police spokesperson said.
"Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene.
"The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
"Patrols remain at the scene where officers have located four suspected imitation firearms as part of their enquiries."