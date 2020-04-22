Man 'seen with weapons on balcony' arrested in Kent on suspicion of firearms offences

Police have arrested a man in Kent on suspicion of firearms offences after members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.

Video footage taken at the scene appears to show a man on a balcony at a flat brandishing a weapon, before the sound of shots being fired was heard.

A number of road closures were put in place as the area was cordoned off while the police dealt with the incident.

Armed officers and a police helicopter attended the scene and the man was detained, with "four suspected imitation firearms" found at the scene.

"There was a lot of banging just over an hour ago, I just assumed it was construction workers," one resident told Kent Online.