Mental health of frontline workers our priority, say William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to make supporting the mental health of frontline workers battling coronavirus their “top priority” in the months ahead. William and Kate’s Royal Foundation is formally backing a new initiative from leading charities and organisations to provide round-the-clock mental health support to everyone from teachers and nurses to bus drivers. The project, called Our Frontline, will be a combination of one-to-one support and online resources for any NHS workers, carers, emergency services personnel and key workers whose psychological wellbeing comes under pressure. The duke said: “Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will be available to NHS staff like those working at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham, pictured here being opened by William via video link Credit: Jacob King/PA

“Every day, they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families. “That takes a real toll, and as I’ve seen for myself through my work with the air ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they face will only be greater. “Catherine and I, together with the Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline. This work will be our top priority for the months ahead.” Mind, Samaritans, Shout – a text messaging helpline supporting people in crisis – Hospice UK and the Royal Foundation are launching Our Frontline, with William and Kate’s charitable body helping to raise awareness about the new resource. Frontline staff and key workers can call or text a trained volunteer and access specially developed online resources, tool kits and advice to support their mental health. The duke has experience of being in the same environment as doctors, nurses and other health workers as he was a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and has spoken in the past about the mental pressures that came with the job.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.