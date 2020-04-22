Plane carrying protective equipment for health workers finally arrives from Turkey

An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE), has landed in the UK.

The Airbus A400-M registered ZM416 departed Istanbul and land just after 3.30am on Wednesday at RAF Brize Norton.

The plane had been dispatched from the Oxfordshire base, where two other planes are on stand-by to pick up further kit from Turkey, late on Monday.

It is not known if the consignment, which was ordered on Thursday and originally due to arrive on Sunday, includes 400,000 badly-needed surgical gowns.

