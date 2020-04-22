- ITV Report
Keir Starmer to grill Dominic Raab on coronavirus response in first PMQs as Labour leader
Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to quiz Dominic Raab over the government's response to coronavirus, in his first PMQs as Labour leader.
Taking over from Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir has a wide range of topics on which to grill the foreign secretary, with the government being criticised over coronavirus testing, PPE and ventilator procurement, its handling of the care sector and its reporting of death figures.
Mr Raab, who is deputising for a recovering Boris Johnson, will likely fire back on PPE by pointing to a the arrival of a delayed delivery of what was due to be 84 tonnes of desperately needed PPE, from Turkey.
The government is likely to face further questions about its participation in an EU scheme to secure vital equipment after the Foreign Office’s top civil servant, Sir Simon McDonald, made an extraordinary U-turn in withdrawing his own claim that the UK did not take part because of a “political decision”.
Sir Simon wrote to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to say that his earlier evidence had been “incorrect” and reverted to the Government’s defence that the scheme was not initially joined because of a “communication problem”.
The EU has since confirmed that the UK government has not attempted to join any of four procurement schemes.
Both Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Health Minister Helen Whately have since denied it was a political decision but Mr Raab is still likely to be asked what went wrong.
The government has also come under fire for what many have described as insufficient testing capacity.
It set itself a target of being able to carry out 100,000 Covid-19 tests by the end of April - the latest figures show capacity currently stands at 39,250, some 60,000 tests short of the target with just over a week to go.
Mr Hancock said it is “terrific” that capacity is increasing across the UK, but less than half of the available capacity has been used, with 19,316 tests carried out in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday against capacity for 39,250.
Meanwhile, coronavirus was linked to a third of all deaths in England and Wales in the week up to April 10, with the total number of care home deaths increasing almost six-fold in seven days to more than 1,000, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Many reports claim the real death toll to be much higher than both ONS figures and government figures.
Both Sir Keir and First Secretary Raab will both attend the House of Commons chamber in person, but many MPs will be taking part virtually.
Following the approval of "hybrid proceedings" by MPs yesterday, in line with social distancing measures, the Commons chamber now has a capacity of around 50 MPs - up to 120 others will be there via Zoom video.
A number of large screens have been installed so MPs attending remotely can be seen and heard by those in the chamber.
Tape is on the floor to mark a safe social distance for MPs to stand, and stickers have been placed on benches, showing where people can and cannot sit.
Doors to the chamber will be permanently held open to reduce contact and maintain social distancing for doorkeepers.
Members will also be asked not to pass any notes in the Chamber.