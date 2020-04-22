Keir Starmer to grill Dominic Raab on coronavirus response in first PMQs as Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to quiz Dominic Raab over the government's response to coronavirus, in his first PMQs as Labour leader.

Taking over from Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir has a wide range of topics on which to grill the foreign secretary, with the government being criticised over coronavirus testing, PPE and ventilator procurement, its handling of the care sector and its reporting of death figures.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for a recovering Boris Johnson, will likely fire back on PPE by pointing to a the arrival of a delayed delivery of what was due to be 84 tonnes of desperately needed PPE, from Turkey.

The government is likely to face further questions about its participation in an EU scheme to secure vital equipment after the Foreign Office’s top civil servant, Sir Simon McDonald, made an extraordinary U-turn in withdrawing his own claim that the UK did not take part because of a “political decision”.

Sir Simon wrote to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to say that his earlier evidence had been “incorrect” and reverted to the Government’s defence that the scheme was not initially joined because of a “communication problem”.

The EU has since confirmed that the UK government has not attempted to join any of four procurement schemes.