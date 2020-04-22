- ITV Report
Starlink satellites to pass over UK again tonight - here's how you can see them
Britons have been treated to an unusual display from their gardens this week as satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX pass over the UK - and there is a chance to see them again tonight.
The Starlink satellites will be passing over the UK again this evening, moving across the sky from west to east, for most.
Your location will alter how visible Starlink is, but most across the UK should be able to see it.
In an additional treat for skygazers, a SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida will be visible over the UK.
Around 15 to 20 minutes after its scheduled 2030 BST takeoff, the rocket and its payload of 60 Starlink satellites should be "quite visible", according to MeteorWatch.
One website recommends this evening at 9.34pm as the best time to see the train of satellites pass over the United Kingdom. The display should last about six minutes.
Viewing conditions are expected to be good, with clear skies allowing for the best views of the satellites.
Even in the most built-up areas of the UK, including London, the orbiting communications equipment has been visible on previous nights this week.
The project, which began in February 2018, aims to improve global internet coverage and will eventually see 12,000 satellites orbiting the planet.
In total, 300 satellites have been sent into space by Mr Musk's organisation. They have the aim of improving global internet coverage.
