Starlink satellites to pass over UK again tonight - here's how you can see them

Britons have been treated to an unusual display from their gardens this week as satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX pass over the UK - and there is a chance to see them again tonight.

The Starlink satellites will be passing over the UK again this evening, moving across the sky from west to east, for most.

Your location will alter how visible Starlink is, but most across the UK should be able to see it.

In an additional treat for skygazers, a SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida will be visible over the UK.

Around 15 to 20 minutes after its scheduled 2030 BST takeoff, the rocket and its payload of 60 Starlink satellites should be "quite visible", according to MeteorWatch.