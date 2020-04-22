Thousands of digital devices awaiting analysis by police investigators

Police forces in England and Wales have thousands of digital devices waiting to be examined by investigators and the backlog has remained the same size for a year, figures suggest. Data provided to the PA news agency under the Freedom of Information Act in February and March showed that a total of 12,122 devices including computers, tablets and phones were awaiting examination across 32 forces. Those that were able to provide a time estimate for how long it would take to clear the backlog ranged anywhere between three months to more than a year. Previous figures published by The Times in May last year showed that there were 12,667 devices awaiting analysis across 33 forces. Simon Kempton, the technology lead for the Police Federation of England and Wales, said investigators are “overwhelmed” by the amount of digital evidence they must deal with.

Simon Kempton from the Police Federation said a shortage of detectives means an increased workload Credit: House of Commons/PA

“The fact the number of digital devices waiting to be analysed has not budged from last year shows how overwhelmed investigators are with the sheer volume of digital evidence,” he said. “Forces are struggling to attract new detectives which is resulting in mounting workloads. “There is also a need for forces to invest in technology which can help speed up this process by extracting and sorting this data automatically.” He said that the backlog can lead to problems with disclosure, where key evidence is not passed to defence teams during criminal trials. “Having the extracted data is one thing, but analysing possibly hundreds of pieces of potential evidence from just one device once you’ve obtained it is quite another, taking a huge amount of time and skill – so we not only need to bring the number of detectives back up, but we also need to enhance their digital forensics skills. “The biggest issue with having a backlog of devices is it resulting in disclosure issues, with potentially vital pieces of evidence not making it to court in time.”

The digital backlog could cause issues with disclosure, as highlighted by the case of Liam Allan (pictured) in 2017 Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA