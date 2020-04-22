UK to bask in 24C heat as hottest April in six years continues

Parts of the UK will bask in 24C heat over the coming days as the hottest April in six years continues.

Despite warm weather and sunshine expected for Thursday and Friday, many of the UK’s open spaces will be largely empty due to the coronavirus lockdown.

London is forecast to see the hottest temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury rising to 24C (75.2F).

Elsewhere, temperatures are forecast to reach 23C (73.4F) in Wales and south-west England, 18C (64.4F) in Scotland and 19C (66.2F) in Northern Ireland.