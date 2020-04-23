Coronavirus: Scientific advisors to give Cabinet information on whether public should wear face masks

Cabinet will be informed by its team of scientific advisors about whether it should become mandatory for the public to wear face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) will pass their findings to ministers who will then decide on the next steps when it comes to face coverings.

Until now, the government and World Health Organization (WHO) have said there is no strong evidence that face masks stop people contracting Covid-19.

However, some evidence suggests that if a person has coronavirus, a mask can help to stop them spreading the respiratory disease as much.

There is little dispute, however, that clinically-approved masks, including respirators and surgical face masks, help reduce the spread of coronavirus in a healthcare setting.

Furthermore, there are fears if the nation is told to wear face masks, then the NHS could suffer a shortage.

In other European countries, including Germany, face masks have now been made mandatory in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, for example on public transport.