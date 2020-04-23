Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be available this year despite UK trials starting

A coronavirus vaccine is unlikely to be available before the year is out despite tens of millions of pounds being poured into UK trials that start imminently. Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed £41 million of additional investment this week for vaccine research taking place at Oxford University and Imperial College London, with Oxford given the green light to start human trials on Thursday. But Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, poured cold water on hopes that an impending vaccine could be the way out of the UK Covid-19 lockdown.

He told reporters at the daily Downing Street press briefing that some social distancing measures would need to stay in place until there was a vaccine or drug which reduced the severity of Covid-19. “Until we have those, and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year are incredibly small and I think we should be realistic about that, we’re going to have to rely on other social measures, which of course are very socially disruptive as everyone is finding at the moment,” he said. His warning was in stark contrast to First Secretary of State Dominic Raab who told reporters there was “light at the end of the tunnel” after it was confirmed the UK had reached the peak of infections. It comes as: – The Government announced a new study to track Covid-19 in the population in a bid to understand the current rate of infection – Foreign Secretary Mr Raab said the British public would accept the invasion of privacy entailed by the NHS coronavirus smartphone app which can trace their movements – Backbench Tories increased the pressure on the Government to scale back the lockdown over fears prolonged restrictions could sink the economy – The armed forces will be used to scale-up testing as ministers mull how to lift social distancing restrictions According to the Times, Tory MPs vented concerns about the impact the lockdown was having on the economy during a gathering of the backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday, as Parliament continued its new “hybrid” arrangement of operating with social distancing restrictions in place. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown reportedly called for a “gradual, step-by-step” easing of the lockdown in the next two to three weeks.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said a vaccine was not expected to be available in 2020 Credit: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street