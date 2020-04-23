Experts rebuff Trump on likely Covid-19 return

President Donald Trump has played down the possibility the coronavirus could be worse this winter, despite medical experts warning Covid-19 could combine with the flu to make a more complicated return to the United States. Mr Trump, who has been pushing for states to begin reopening their economies, batted down notions that Covid-19 could return in large waves, as has happened in previous pandemics. Health experts and members of the White House coronavirus task force have warned of a possible comeback for the virus next fall.

“It’s not going to be what we’ve gone through, in any way, shape or form,” Mr Trump said flatly at Wednesday’s White House coronavirus briefing. He continued: “If it comes back, though, it won’t be coming back in the form that it was. It will be coming back in smaller doses that we can contain. “You could have some embers of corona … (but) we will not go through what we went through for the last two months.” Mr Trump then turned to Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the coronavirus task force, and asked: “Doctor, wouldn’t you say there’s a good chance that Covid will not come back?” “We don’t know,” Dr Birx responded.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said later in the same briefing: “We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that.” He stressed that in the fall, the nation would be better prepared to manage it. “Whether or not it’s going to be big or small is going to depend on our response,” Dr Fauci said. Mr Trump’s insistence the virus will not pose a grave danger later this year could run the risk of creating a false sense of security when health experts are still urging Americans to take precautions. Moreover, it could stand as a precarious political prediction when he goes before voters in November.

President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, talks about face coverings at Wednesday’s briefing Credit: Alex Brandon/AP