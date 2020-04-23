Four Australian police officers killed by truck after stopping speeding Porsche driver

A truck has killed four police officers who had detained a drug-affected speeding driver on an Australian motorway, officials said.

The 41-year-old driver of a Porsche 911 who had been pulled over for speeding by officers on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne took grisly photos of the crash scene that followed, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

The driver then fled on foot and posted the images online, Mr Ashton said.

The tragedy was the largest loss of police lives in a single incident in Victoria state, he said.