- ITV Report
Coronavirus testing eligibility expanded to 'all essential workers' says Matt Hancock
Eligibility for coronavirus testing has been expanded to include "all essential workers" and those in their household, the health secretary has said.
Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus press conference, Matt Hancock said the government was making it "easier, faster, and simpler for any essential worker in England, who needs a test, to get a test".
"From today employers of essential workers will be able to go on gov.uk to get a test for any of their staff," he said.
"From tomorrow any essential workers who need a test will be able to book an appointment on gov.uk, themselves, directly."
He said the "ultimate goal is that everyone who could benefit from a test, gets a test".
He said he was able to expand eligibility due to capacity for testing increasing "so substantially" from 40,000 yesterday to 51,000 today.
But the government is still way off its target of 100,000 tests by the end of April - a task the health secretary said was "challenging".
More detail is also likely to be revealed on the plan for Covid-19 contact tracing, after the government said it was sending testing kits to 20,000 homes to track where coronavirus is in the country.
The press conference follows the latest figures from the Department for Health, which showed the overall death toll from the virus in hospitals to 18,738 - an increase of 616 from the previous day.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization estimated residents in long-term care facilities account for up to half of coronavirus-related deaths in Europe.
Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said: "According to estimates from countries in the European region, up to half of those who have died from Covid-19 were resident in long-term care facilities.
“This is an unimaginable human tragedy.”
He added how PPE should be provided, and testing of any suspected cases in care facilities should be “prioritised”.
But in the UK questions have been raised asking why so few tests are being carried out compared to the capacity.
On Wednesday it was revealed there was capacity for 41,398 but just 18,206 tests were carried out in the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday.
Earlier Downing Street acknowledged there is still a “great deal more to do” to close the gap between capacity and the actual number of tests carried out.
The spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who is out of work while recovering from coronavirus - said the gap had "closed slightly" and pointed to the expected opening of 22 more drive-thru testing sites, on top of the 28 already open.