Coronavirus testing eligibility expanded to 'all essential workers' says Matt Hancock

Eligibility for coronavirus testing has been expanded to include "all essential workers" and those in their household, the health secretary has said.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus press conference, Matt Hancock said the government was making it "easier, faster, and simpler for any essential worker in England, who needs a test, to get a test".

"From today employers of essential workers will be able to go on gov.uk to get a test for any of their staff," he said.

"From tomorrow any essential workers who need a test will be able to book an appointment on gov.uk, themselves, directly."

He said the "ultimate goal is that everyone who could benefit from a test, gets a test".

He said he was able to expand eligibility due to capacity for testing increasing "so substantially" from 40,000 yesterday to 51,000 today.

But the government is still way off its target of 100,000 tests by the end of April - a task the health secretary said was "challenging".