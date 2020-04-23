Hospital first to widely use new respirator hoods to protect Covid-19 medics

Frontline staff at University Hospital Southampton have become the first in the country to be widely kitted out with a pioneering respirator hood when treating Covid-19 patients.

The PeRSo device consists of a fabric hood with a plastic visor to protect the face and delivers clean air through a High Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa) filter using a fan mounted on the wearer’s belt.

It has been developed from a prototype created in less than a week by the University of Southampton and the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre before being tested and manufactured at scale in less than a month.

The researchers worked alongside F1 team McLaren and industry experts including INDO and Kemp Sails to come up with the design, which is now available as open-source to be manufactured around the world.

The equipment has not yet received regulatory approval for use as an alternative to FFP3 masks with visors for staff in high-risk clinical areas but is currently undergoing evaluation.