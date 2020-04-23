How do you get through quarantine in a Chinese hotel when your only interaction is with a robot which delivers meals?

Robots are a key part of quarantine in China.

By ITV News camera operator Andrea Verdelli

I left Wuhan on April 15 and arrived in Beijing on the same day in the late afternoon. Even though I live alone in Beijing, my residential community didn’t want me back for the quarantine, as there are many old people living in my neighbourhood. Moreover, they mentioned that the old traditional houses in the Beijing hutongs (the small alleys in the historical city) are not suitable for quarantine. I was left with no choice but to quarantine myself in a hotel. I was brought to a hotel in a van directly from the train station in Beijing. The check-in was already quite peculiar, as I had to hand my passport through a small opening in a plastic sheet.

Once in my room, I had a strange feeling knowing I would not be allowed to leave it for 14 days. More than not leaving one place or going outside for that period of time, it’s the idea that you are not allowed to leave that makes you feel uneasy. You really come to appreciate the freedom to make the small choices under normal conditions. I was asked if I wanted the food included, for a little extra money, breakfast, lunch and dinner would be delivered to your room. I agreed for lunch and dinner, as I’m not a big fan of Chinese breakfast, but rather a fan of continental European sweet breakfasts and I can’t live without coffee.

Food is delivered by robot

I regret accepting it, the food turned out to be not so good, and it’s delivered way too early: lunch at 11am, dinner at 5pm. Fortunately, I can accept deliveries (I’ve heard some hotels don’t allow it), so, on the very first day I asked a friend if he could bring me some groceries (coffee, biscuits and bread). When that first delivery arrived, I got a great surprise. The phone rang and a childish voice in Mandarin Chinese said: “I’m your robot waiter, your delivery has arrived at the door.”

Drinks are also delivered by robot

I opened the door and met a little robot, I tried to speak to it, as I’ve previously seen very intelligent robots in some Chinese banks, but this one couldn’t speak. I pressed a button to discover some toilet paper and plastic bags delivered together with my food: Hotel Quanji’s quarantine starter pack. I sent it away after getting my stuff and saw it slowly going away in the empty corridor in an eerie scene that reminded me of a Kubrick movie. Surprisingly it was even able to avoid the rubbish bags put outside the doors of the rooms of the other guests. On the second day of my quarantine I celebrated my birthday. I edited the last story we had shot in Wuhan and I also received a surprise from my colleagues, who sent me a cake and some beers, which made the day better.

I have developed a routine, which I think is making this experience easier. First: I try to follow a schedule, for example I tend to eat meals at the same time, and this helps to divide my day into three parts; morning, afternoon, and evening, in which I do different things. I do a workout at 9am every day on a video call with my girlfriend in Italy and I find a routine of doing things at the same time helps to stop me losing perception of time. Second: I divided my space up into a sleeping area, somewhere to eat and a separate space for working. I migrate from place to place as I go through my day. My temperature is checked twice a day, but I do it myself: they gave me a thermometer upon check in and I report my temperature twice a day. Thursday marks the first day of the second half of my quarantine, so I am rather positive. The countdown to getting out of here has begun.