Lonely children twice as likely to be groomed online, NSPCC warns

Children who are lonely and rely on social media are more than twice as likely to be groomed online, according to new research from the NSPCC.

With millions of people – including children – spending more time online during self-isolation because of coronavirus, the charity has urged internet companies to prioritise the safety of young people.

The charity says it is concerned for the safety of children online, claiming the coronavirus lockdown has created a “perfect storm” for offenders to target lonely and isolated children.

The NSPCC’s latest research – based on a survey of more than 2,000 young people aged 11 to 17 – indicated that 4% had sent, received or been asked to send sexual messages to an adult online.

However, this figure more than doubled to 9% for respondents with characteristics that may make them vulnerable, such as loneliness, greater usage of social media, unhappiness and liking attention.

The research also suggests that 9% of respondents had sent, received or been asked to send sexual messages by another young person, which again more than doubled to 20% for those with the same vulnerable characteristics.

The charity said Childline counselling sessions had revealed that young people are feeling lonely and anxious during the Covid-19 lockdown, and as a result were spending more time online to try and stay in touch with friends.

The NSPCC also cited a recent report from the National Crime Agency (NCA) which said it had seen online chats showing offenders discussing opportunities to abuse children during the pandemic, as a warning of the dangers vulnerable children could face online.