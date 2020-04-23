Family rejoice after coronavirus recovery of vulnerable MS patient who only communicates by blinking

The family of a vulnerable patient, who was in critical condition for weeks, have told ITV News they feared the coronavirus diagnosis was "just a death sentence straight away".

Nicola Simpson, who has multiple sclerosis (MS) and was thought to have just a small chance of pulling through, returned home free of any Covid-19 symptoms.

Just days ago her sisters thought coronavirus would take Ms Simpson from them forever but she fought against the odds and is now back at home in Rochdale with the family and friends who care for her.

Nicola's sister, Kelly Howarth, told ITV News: "We thought it was just a death sentence straight away, with everything you hear on the news we just thought that was it, she's not coming home."

"And no one can go in the hospitals to see her, they wouldn't let us in," she added.