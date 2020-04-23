- ITV Report
Family rejoice after coronavirus recovery of vulnerable MS patient who only communicates by blinking
The family of a vulnerable patient, who was in critical condition for weeks, have told ITV News they feared the coronavirus diagnosis was "just a death sentence straight away".
Nicola Simpson, who has multiple sclerosis (MS) and was thought to have just a small chance of pulling through, returned home free of any Covid-19 symptoms.
Just days ago her sisters thought coronavirus would take Ms Simpson from them forever but she fought against the odds and is now back at home in Rochdale with the family and friends who care for her.
Nicola's sister, Kelly Howarth, told ITV News: "We thought it was just a death sentence straight away, with everything you hear on the news we just thought that was it, she's not coming home."
"And no one can go in the hospitals to see her, they wouldn't let us in," she added.
Ms Simpson was 23 and a mother-of-two when she was first diagnosed with a form of MS which slowly robbed her of the ability to walk and speak.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance, according to the NHS.
She communicates with her family and friends by blinking.
Her family said they couldn't believe she is back at home and have praised the staff at Fairfield Hospital in Bury and the Royal Oldham for their care and saving her life.
Another sibling, Zoe Best, told ITV News: "I'm so happy, I've never felt so happy to see my sister so much, she is the most, you know, even though she can't speak to us, just seeing her face so happy and bright."
