- ITV Report
Phil Neville set to leave England role in 2021
Phil Neville is set to leave his role as England Women's manager when his contact expires in 2021.
The Football Association are set to make an announcement in the coming days about the Neville's departure.
The former Manchester United defender replaced Mark Sampson in the role in January 2018.
Neville led England to SheBelieves Cup glory in 2019 and fourth place at that year's World Cup.
He had been set to lead Team GB into the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, before taking control of England at the Women's European Championship finals to be held on home soil in 2021.
But the Olympics have already been put back a year due to the pandemic and the Euros are likely to be pushed back to 2022.
Before the coronavirus pandemic led to a football shutdown, the Lionesses lost seven of their last 11 matches in all competitions leading to doubts about Neville's future.
Gary Neville all but confirmed the news that his brother would leave the England post at the end of his contract, having spoken to him when reports emerged on Wednesday afternoon.
"He's got 14 months left on his contract and obviously the Olympics and the European Championships were within that period," he told Sky Sports.
"The problem is now obviously with coronavirus, those tournaments have been taken out of the period and international manager's contracts run to tournament ends.
"If the tournaments have gone, then you've got a real problem obviously in the sense that your just coaching friendlies. I think that's the situation that's developed.
"I think Phil was a little bit surprised that it had come out yesterday, but it's out and obviously in football nowadays you accept that journalists have got good contacts and people within organisations are going to speak.
"I would imagine they're going to obviously need to make a statement in the next couple of days to sort of put some clarity around it."