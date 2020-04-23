Phil Neville set to leave England role in 2021

Phil Neville is set to leave his role as England Women's manager when his contact expires in 2021.

The Football Association are set to make an announcement in the coming days about the Neville's departure.

The former Manchester United defender replaced Mark Sampson in the role in January 2018.

Neville led England to SheBelieves Cup glory in 2019 and fourth place at that year's World Cup.

He had been set to lead Team GB into the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, before taking control of England at the Women's European Championship finals to be held on home soil in 2021.

But the Olympics have already been put back a year due to the pandemic and the Euros are likely to be pushed back to 2022.

Before the coronavirus pandemic led to a football shutdown, the Lionesses lost seven of their last 11 matches in all competitions leading to doubts about Neville's future.