Painting of a swimming pig and a pop-up book - these are just some of the presents the Queen received in 2019

The list of official gifts received by the Queen has been published by Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

A pop-up book, a painting of a swimming pig and a bottle of gin were among the official gifts given to the Queen last year. Records released by Buckingham Palace showed the monarch received a total of 72 official presents in 2019. Among them, President Borut Pahor of Slovenia tuned into the Queen's love of horses and presented her with a 24-carat gold-plated horse comb. While Chinese President Xi Jinping sent through a pop-up book in the post about the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The Queen with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit in 2015. Credit: PA

The governor-general of The Bahamas presented the monarch with a painting of a swimming pig. Swimming pigs live on Big Major Cay, an uninhabited island in the Bahamas, and learnt how to paddle out to passing boats to receive food. Elsewhere the Regiment de la Chaudiere of Canada gave her a boxed bottle of gin and two glasses. The Queen also received three wood carvings of pygmy hippos from the ambassador of Liberia, a woven raffia hat from the high commissioner for Lesotho, and a decorative felt rug from the Kyrgyz Republic’s ambassador.

The Queen with the governor-general of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Dame Marguerite Pindling. Credit: PA

GCHQ - the UK's intelligence and security organisation - gave the monarch a small pin badge marking its centenary. The pin was presented in a 3D printed box with a cypher code on the perspex lid, etched with "Thank you, Ma’am" in Hex code. The gift was presented following the Queen's visit to Watergate House in February 2019. US President Donald Trump's presents during his state visit to the UK were announced at the time of his stay. They included a Tiffany poppy brooch for the Queen and a personalised Air Force One jacket for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Us President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Credit: PA