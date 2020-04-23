Celebrities unite to entertain the nation on BBC One’s Big Night In

Some of Britain’s most recognisable faces united to entertain the nation as part of BBC One’s Big Night In, which raised more than £27 million for charity. The programme featured the first new Little Britain sketch in more than 10 years, a lockdown version of The Trip by Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon and even included a surprise performance from the Duke of Cambridge. William appeared in a Blackadder sketch alongside Stephen Fry just before the clap for carers took place.

The duke appeared in a sketch with Stephen Fry Credit: BBC TV/PA

He told the actor and comedian: “On my way, let me just see if I can find my socks, and my shoes, and my trousers.” The programme also featured a host of musical performances from artists including Gary Barlow, Sam Smith and Celeste. Smith performed an isolation version of their song Lay Me Down, while Celeste sang a cover of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me. Foo Fighters also led a star-studded group of musicians including Dua Lipa and Chris Martin in a charity cover of their song Times Like These.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There were also comedy performances from David Tennant and Catherine Tate, Miranda Hart and Dawn French. A reworked version of the music video for Peter Kay’s (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, which featured members of the public and emergency service workers, was also aired during the programme.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

YouTuber Joe Sugg gave his girlfriend Dianne Buswell a lockdown haircut while the programme was being broadcast. He gave the dancer a drastic makeover, cutting a large chunk of her hair off and spraying it with a hair dye. In addition to the performances and celebrity appearances, there were also a number of charity appeals during the programme. Chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared on the show to urge viewers to give generously, saying that the Government would match all donations. He said: “We are all worried, worried about our health, our friends, our family, but I also know when we look back and remember that in this time of crisis that we came together as a country.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.