Taoiseach to urge EU leaders to do more for member states battling Covid-19

The Taoiseach will later urge fellow EU leaders to consider mutual sharing of the debt member states are incurring as they battle Covid-19.

Leo Varadkar is taking part in a European Council meeting on the pandemic – the video conference is the fourth occasion EU leaders have convened to discuss the crisis.

Earlier this month, the Eurogroup of European Finance Ministers announced a 540 billion euro package of support for member states. But it stopped short of a move to share the debt burden.

Some members want to see mutualised debt in the form of so-called coronabonds, with all EU nations involving in paying them off.