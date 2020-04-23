Temperatures to reach 24C as ‘remarkably’ warm and dry April continues

Temperatures in parts of the UK could reach up to 24C in the next couple days as a “remarkably” warm and dry April continues.

Despite forecasters predicting “clear blue skies” for Thursday and Friday, the country will be unable to make the most of the sunny weather as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

According to the Met Office, Wednesday’s highest temperature of 22.6C was recorded at Bournemouth, while 20C conditions were observed in other parts of England and South Wales.

Meteorologist Luke Miall said Thursday would see “pretty much clear blue skies across the whole country”.

He said some high level cloud would turn the sunshine hazy in the afternoon, but lighter winds would mean warmer conditions.