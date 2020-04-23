'I thought it was a joke': Nurse who stood by Boris Johnson for 48 hours shocked by thanks

The nurse who looked after Boris Johnson in intensive care thought her friends were “playing a joke” on her when she found out the prime minister publicly thanked her.

Jenny McGee, referred to as ‘Jenny from New Zealand’ by Mr Johnson, said the prospect of treating the prime minister did not faze her and was simply part of “another day at the office”.

She was singled out for thanks after the prime minister was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital, where he was treated for Covid-19.

“My first reaction was that it was a joke! I thought my friends were playing a joke on me. I wasn’t expecting it... it was totally out of the blue and it was just shock,” she said.

“I was getting ready for night shift and I was just doing my usual routine for night shift and someone texted me and said ‘Jenny from New Zealand’ and I was like 'wow I think that’s me, yeah'.”