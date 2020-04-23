UK thanks key coronavirus workers in nationwide Clap For Our Carers

For a fifth week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom are expected to show their appreciation for NHS workers.

Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event as people across the nation unite in a massive show of support for the UK’s emergency workers who are caring for coronavirus patients.

Over the past month, locked-down communities have come together on their doorsteps to clap in unison, while in cities applause rings out across otherwise quiet skylines as people stand on their balconies or at their windows.