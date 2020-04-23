- ITV Report
UK thanks key coronavirus workers in nationwide Clap For Our Carers
For a fifth week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom are expected to show their appreciation for NHS workers.
Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event as people across the nation unite in a massive show of support for the UK’s emergency workers who are caring for coronavirus patients.
Over the past month, locked-down communities have come together on their doorsteps to clap in unison, while in cities applause rings out across otherwise quiet skylines as people stand on their balconies or at their windows.
In previous weeks, government officials have joined members of the public in their applause.
It comes as officials announced a further 616 patients have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus. The latest Department for Health figures brings the overall death toll from the virus in hospitals to 18,738.
Eligibility for coronavirus testing has now been expanded to include "all essential workers" in England and those in their household, the health secretary has said.