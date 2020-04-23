Universities could face £2.5bn funding ‘black hole’ without Government support

Universities could face a £2.5 billion funding “black hole” amid a predicted collapse in student numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, a report has warned. Tens of thousands of jobs risk being lost if the Government fails to take urgent action to mitigate the impact of the crisis, according to research carried out for the University and College Union. The union is calling on the Government to underwrite any funding lost from a drop in student numbers to ensure universities are not “damaged” when conducting research into Covid-19. Nearly three in four universities across the UK – which amounts to around 91 institutions – could be left in a “critical financial position” amid the pandemic, the report suggests. But universities that cater for a large number of international students, who pay more in tuition fees, are set to be hit hardest by a drop in income in the next academic year (2020-21).

The analysis, by London Economics for the University and College Union (UCU), warns that a fall in student numbers will lead to £2.5 billion of fee and teaching grant income being lost. It predicts that the pandemic and ensuing recession will result in 111,000 fewer home students, and 121,000 fewer international first-year students, attending UK universities from the autumn. The report also warns that an estimated 30,000 university jobs are at risk, and a further 32,000 jobs are under threat throughout the wider economy, without Government intervention. The total economic cost to the country from the reduced economic activity generated by universities amid a loss in income is estimated at more than £6 billion, the analysis suggests. It comes after vice-chancellors warned this month that universities were likely to face “financial failure” amid the Covid-19 crisis without emergency Government funding of at least £2 billion.

