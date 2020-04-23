Vulnerable able to call direct line to NHS volunteers

Vulnerable people self-isolating during the Covid-19 outbreak will now be able to call a direct line to request assistance from the NHS “volunteer army”. Over 600,000 volunteers have been approved to help those most at risk during the coronavirus crisis – more than double the Government’s original target. The NHS and Royal Voluntary Service has now announced that vulnerable people and their families will be able to self-refer and call a line to ask for volunteer support.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Those who register will be able to get help collecting shopping, medication or other essentials, as well as a telephone “check in and chat” to help combat loneliness. So far, those who responded to the Government’s appeal for help have carried out some 35,000 tasks, assisting healthcare practitioners, pharmacists and local authority and social care staff by delivering medicines and other supplies. The volunteer service is now being personalised for people who need support and enables self-referral for those most at risk, according to the NHS and Royal Voluntary Service. They said that this will help not just the estimated 1.5 million people being shielded from the virus, but also those identified as vulnerable or receiving care in the community. Local authorities will also be able to make referrals to the service. One volunteer, a registered mental health nurse who has spent the last week making calls to check on people self-isolating at home, said it was a “no-brainer” to get involved.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.