Almost four million workers have been furloughed during coronavirus crisis

Businesses have applied for 3.8 million workers to be furloughed since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Downing Street has said.

Applications worth around £4.5 billion have now been made to the government’s job retention scheme since it opened earlier this week, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing on Friday.

On Thursday there were 77,000 new claims from businesses to furlough workers – bringing the total to 512,000, Downing Street said.

Under the scheme, employers can claim a grant covering 80% of the wages for a furloughed employee, up to £2,500 a month.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Thursday revealed more than a quarter of affected firms’ workforces have been furloughed.