- ITV Report
-
The seven questions that will decide when Wales lockdown ends
- By ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
The problem with piecing the "easing of lockdown restrictions" puzzle together is no one knows what the final picture looks like.
Wales took a public step down that road on Friday by laying some ground rules. Ultimately, seven questions will inform decision making.
Public safety is paramount and ensuring that if - or when - there is an increase of Covid-19 cases again the NHS in Wales will cope:
The seven questions are:
Would easing a restriction have a negative effect on containing the virus?
Does a particular measure pose a low risk of further infection?
How can it be monitored and enforced?
Can it be reversed quickly if it creates unintended consequences?
Does it have a positive economic benefit?
Does it have a positive impact on people’s wellbeing?
Does it have a positive impact on equality?
The First Minister Mark Drakeford says: “Coronavirus is not going to disappear – it is likely it will be with us for a long time.
"We will need to have some sort of restrictions in place for some time yet to continue to control the spread of the virus and reduce community transmission.
"This framework will help us determine what is right for Wales."
Speaking to members of the public there appears to be a genuine understanding of the need for caution from the Government in Cardiff.
That support even while facing hardship could be helpful to politicians as they try to manage what amounts to a huge risk assessment.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
Listen and subscribe to our podcast
All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus