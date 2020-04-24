The seven questions that will decide when Wales lockdown ends

The problem with piecing the "easing of lockdown restrictions" puzzle together is no one knows what the final picture looks like.

Wales took a public step down that road on Friday by laying some ground rules. Ultimately, seven questions will inform decision making.

Public safety is paramount and ensuring that if - or when - there is an increase of Covid-19 cases again the NHS in Wales will cope:

The seven questions are:

Would easing a restriction have a negative effect on containing the virus?

Does a particular measure pose a low risk of further infection?

How can it be monitored and enforced?

Can it be reversed quickly if it creates unintended consequences?

Does it have a positive economic benefit?

Does it have a positive impact on people’s wellbeing?

Does it have a positive impact on equality?