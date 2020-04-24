Covid-19: Essential workers can book tests online ‘to make testing simpler’

Millions of key workers and their households are now eligible for coronavirus tests as the Government races to meet its 100,000 daily target by the end of next week. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that people whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response, and those they live with, will be able to register for a test if they have symptoms. NHS and social care staff, police officers, teachers, social workers, undertakers, journalists and those who work in supermarkets and food production are among those now eligible.

The announcement came as researchers at the University of Oxford began human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate. – Elsewhere: – The number of people who have died with coronavirus in UK hospitals rose by 638 to 18,738 as at 5pm on Wednesday, but the total toll is likely to be several thousand higher when those who have died in care homes and the community are included. – Ministers came under further pressure to set out the Government’s lockdown exit strategy after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the lifting of restrictions north of the border would be a phased process. – Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford will on Friday set out seven key questions which will determine when restrictions can be lifted. – The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the evidence on face masks “has always been quite variable, quite weak and difficult to know”, as ministers review the recommendations of Sage, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. – An RAF aircraft carrying mostly gowns but also masks and gloves arrived from Turkey at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Thursday night, with one more plane carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) due to arrive from Turkey in the early hours of Friday. – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children joined in the nationwide weekly clap for carers on Thursday, as more than £27 million was donated during BBC One’s charity special The Big Night In, with the Government promising to double the total.

Mr Hancock set out his plans for “easier, faster and simpler” testing so that more people can access a Covid-19 test to tell them whether they have the virus. He said people can register for a test on the gov.uk website. People will then receive a text or email with an appointment at a drive-through centre or can request a home test kit, although the latter are currently in limited supply. A help desk has been established to aid the process, while mobile units run by the Army are travelling around the country to where they are needed, such as care homes.