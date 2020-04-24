Doctor calls on government to apologise for 'gross failings in PPE supply'

A doctor working on the NHS frontline in the fight against coronavirus has called on the government to "apologise" for what she says have been "gross failings in PPE supply".

Dr Rachel Clarke, a palliative care doctor, told ITV News podcast Calling Peston how "hundreds of thousands of people" in health and social care are "quite literally risking their lives" by working with "inadequate" PPE.

Amid widespread criticism over the government's handling of PPE supply, Dr Clarke said not one minister has had the "decency and honesty and frankly the humanity" to apologise.

In the interview - of which a full version is available below - Dr Clarke said she would like the government "to say to frontline staff, ‘we are genuinely sorry from the bottom of our hearts that we have not got the PPE right'."

She said she's heard "appalling" stories of colleagues in social care being forced to use "bin bags and cagoules and make their own make-shift ad-hoc masks from things as absurd as sanitary towels, because they haven’t even received the right supplies of paper masks from the government."

"That’s absolutely shocking for us all," she added.

Dr Clarke, who works in both a hospice and her local hospital, said she was "shocked and astonished" last week to learn Public Health England (PHE) was "forced to downgrade quite drastically the levels of protection we should have to fit the resources available".