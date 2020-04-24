Donald Trump showcases idea heat and humidity could help fight virus

The White House has pitched “emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Past studies have not found good evidence that the warmer temperatures and higher humidity of spring and summer will help diminish the spread of the virus.

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said that there are “emerging results” from new research that suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.

He said scientists have seen a similar effect from higher temperatures and humidity.

“The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity,” Mr Bryan said.

However he stressed that the emerging results of the light and heat studies do not replace social distancing recommendations.