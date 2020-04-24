Footballers should practise mindfulness to lower risk of injury, study suggests

Football players are less likely to be injured if they practice mindfulness techniques as part of their training, according to new research.

Sports scientists from Abertay University in Dundee worked in partnership with three Iranian institutions – Shahrood University of Technology, Allameh Tabataba’i University and University of Tehran – as well as Springfield College in the US.

Dr Luis Calmeiro, a collaborator in the study from Abertay, suggests mindfulness gives players more focus during games and training, helping them adapt to conditions and avoid injury.

The data also suggests some athletes increased their ability to cope with stress or anxiousness and improved their attention skills.