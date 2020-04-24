Government closes applications for coronavirus tests for the day after 'significant' demand

The government has closed applications for essential workers to have coronavirus tests - just hours after first opening - due to "significant" demand.

Applications will reopen on Saturday when the government says there will be more tests available to book.

As well as stopping bookings for drive-through centres, home testing kits ran out by 8.45am, shortly after being available to order, though reports say there were just 1,000.

The Department of Health (DoH) has said it is working to "rapidly increase availability".

The government has said it wants to be carrying out 100,000 tests each day by the end of April.

Earlier on Friday, applications had closed and then reopened due to what a spokesperson described as "enormous" demand.

The demand for tests follows Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement that people whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response and those they live with, will be able to register for a test if they have symptoms.