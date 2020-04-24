- ITV Report
Government closes applications for coronavirus tests for the day after 'significant' demand
The government has closed applications for essential workers to have coronavirus tests - just hours after first opening - due to "significant" demand.
Applications will reopen on Saturday when the government says there will be more tests available to book.
As well as stopping bookings for drive-through centres, home testing kits ran out by 8.45am, shortly after being available to order, though reports say there were just 1,000.
The Department of Health (DoH) has said it is working to "rapidly increase availability".
The government has said it wants to be carrying out 100,000 tests each day by the end of April.
Earlier on Friday, applications had closed and then reopened due to what a spokesperson described as "enormous" demand.
The demand for tests follows Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement that people whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response and those they live with, will be able to register for a test if they have symptoms.
It means NHS and social care staff, police officers, teachers, social workers, undertakers, journalists and those who work in supermarkets and food production are among those now eligible.
Mr Hancock set out his plans for “easier, faster and simpler” testing so that more people can access a Covid-19 test to tell them whether they have the virus.
He said people can register for a test at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.
When the website is up and running, after registering, people will receive a text or email with an appointment at a drive-through centre or can request a home test kit, although the latter are in limited supply.
A help desk has been established to aid the process, while mobile units run by the Army are travelling around the country to where they are needed, such as care homes.
Test results from the drive-through sites will be sent out by text within 48 hours, and within 72 hours of collection of the home delivery tests.
At the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday, Mr Hancock said the capacity for carrying out tests was now “ahead of our plans”, with the ability to carry out more than 51,000 tests a day.
“Because capacity has now increased so substantially, we are now able to expand who can get the tests,” he said.
“Our ultimate goal is that everyone who could benefit from a test gets a test.”
Essential workers are able to book coronavirus tests direct, while companies are also able to book them for employees.