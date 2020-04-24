Government must be ready with clear guidance if lockdown eased, expert warns

Clear guidance on whether people can safely visit family and friends needs to be ready as soon as any easing of coronavirus lockdown rules is announced, a public health expert has warned. Indefinite shielding of vulnerable groups such as the over-70s would be “incredibly unpalatable and damaging to families”, Professor Linda Bauld said, as the public clamour for information on what the future might look like continues. England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has said the UK will likely have to live with some form of disruptive social measures for at least the rest of the year. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed his comments, adding that “a return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future”.

Prof Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said international travel is likely to be “strongly discouraged” until the autumn but said clear guidance is needed on whether safe travel within the UK will be possible. She told the PA news agency: “Would people be able to drive to actually physically see their relatives, in the summer months, when the weather for not all but most of the UK should be reasonable and that contact can be outdoors? “That’s the kind of discussion Government needs to be having with the population so we can re-establish some of that contact.” She said it is also “essential” that consideration is given to internal UK travel where flights or ferries are needed for visits between Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the islands off Scotland. The Government will need to balance attempts to protect public health with the human right to have social contact including seeing family, Prof Bauld added.

Professor Linda Bauld is a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh Credit: Cancer Research UK/PA