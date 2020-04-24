‘How do you sleep at night?’: PPE company accused of ‘blatant profiteering’ by NHS boss for 725% price hike

A company selling personal protective equipment (PPE) has been accused of "blatant profiteering" after offering an NHS trust the equipment at 825% of the normal price.

CEO of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) Nick Hulme, told ITV News the firm - which he declined to name - offered to sell him coveralls for £16.50 - £14.50 more than the £2 they were in January before the coronavirus outbreak increased demand for PPE.

Mr Hulme said he “didn’t know how they slept at night” as he accused the company of making a profit at the expense of the public.

“Everybody is trying incredibly hard up and down the country to try and support each other through this crisis," he told ITV News.

“How can you possibly think it’s OK to make that sort of profit for your own, how can you make those sorts of profits at the expense of the public?”

Mr Hulme said the business he was talking about was not the only firm trying to “make a fast buck” adding that PPE price hikes during the coronavirus crisis were “happening a lot”.

“I’ve been offered surgical masks at three or four times the price; I’ve been offered FFP3 masks at 10 times the price… It is blatant profiteering, in my opinion,” he said.

Mr Hulme continued: “I get probably get between five and 10 emails a day from various companies saying they can offer me PPE, some of them I don’t trust because they’re not companies that we’ve used before or they’re not on the supply list of the NHS.