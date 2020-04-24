What needs to happen before lockdown restrictions are eased?

The next big event in the saga (I choose my words carefully) of our Covid-19 lockdown is the preliminary results in early May of the Office for National Statistics (ONS)/University of Oxford survey to find out who has had the society-changing virus.

Officials and ministers hope this will help them to judge how far the current social-distancing rules have depressed the rate of viral transmission, or the notorious "R0" - which is the estimated number of people infected by a person who is infected.

The point is that ministers, advised by the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, have decided they can modify - though not end - lockdown when R0 is close to 0.5.

This would mean that it would take two infected people to pass the virus on to another person (as a statistical average, not as a pincer movement - if you see what I mean).

And the point is that when the rate of transmission is as low as that, any evidence of a flare up in infections could be detected and suppressed again, before the rate of transmission increased to a degree that threatened the ability of the NHS to cope.