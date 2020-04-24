London Marathon blues: How to stay motivated despite the race’s postponement

The London Marathon was due to be held on April 26 before its psotponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. PA has spoken to one of the marathon’s official coaches, Martin Yelling, about ways to stay physically fit and mentally positive despite the disappointment. – But I’ve been training for so long! “It’s natural to feel a bit disappointed – people that were planning on doing it were hugely excited,” Mr Yelling said.

Runners during last year’s race Credit: Paul Harding/PA

“They were going to raise a lot of money for really important charities and have a really amazing day, so it’s quite natural to feel a bit deflated … but it’s absolutely the right decision given the context of where we are.” “Perspective is really important,” he adds. “The marathon will always be there next year and you’ll have your day.” – I’ve lost my motivation for running Why not challenge yourself in a different way? The rearranged October 4 date is a little way off, but setting and completing a more immediate goal may help you to boost motivation. “What you find sometimes when you set yourself a challenge like that, something immediate, says Mr Yelling. “That also triggers something in you that says ‘well, I want to keep this going, actually I can keep this going – I want to keep this motivated’.”

Now could also be the time to reflect on the reason you were running the marathon in the first place – to help others – which may help you get your trainers back on. – How can I keep my mental and physical health up? Use your running as a tool to boost both mental and physical wellbeing, getting some time outside and to yourself in these current times can be invaluable. Physical exercise can also help provide a sense of “rhythm and normality” in times of uncertainty, says Mr Yelling. If you don’t feel like getting your trainers on one day, don’t pressure yourself to do so – don’t feel bad for not going out. – Should I run in October or just wait until April next year? It’s up to you, but the marathon’s organisers recommend that those who were signed up to run in 2020 should aim to run on October 4.

The race has been rescheduled for October Credit: Adam Davy/PA