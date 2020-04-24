Meghan’s letter to her father contained her ‘most private thoughts and feelings’

The letter at the centre of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal battle with a British newspaper detailed her intimate “thoughts and feelings” about her father’s health and their relationship.

The duchess is bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Ltd, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over an article which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

In court documents outlining Meghan’s claim against the publisher, her solicitors say that the letter was “obviously private correspondence” and she did not expect the contents to be made public.

Sections of the letter, which was sent to Mr Markle, 75, in August 2018, were published in February in the Mail on Sunday and on MailOnline.