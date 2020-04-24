Nearly half of people say speeding has increased during lockdown – survey

Nearly half of people have witnessed an increase in drivers breaking the speed limit during the coronavirus lockdown, a new survey indicates.

Some 44% of respondents to an RAC poll said they have seen more motorists speeding now than they did before March 23 when the Government introduced the ban on non-essential journeys.

Roads with 30mph limits appear to be the most abused, with 23% of the 2,020 people questioned saying they have seen drivers clearly going too fast.

Department for Transport figures show that road traffic is around two thirds lower than normal due to the lockdown.