New stamps issued to mark 75th anniversary of end of Second World War

A new set of stamps is being issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Eight of the 12 stamps depict scenes of celebration by service personnel and civilians when news of the conflict’s end was announced. The eight images were originally photographed in black and white, but have been brought to life in colour for the first time by colourist Royston Leonard.

The stamps have been colourised to mark the anniversary Credit: Royal Mail/PA

They depict: – A serviceman returning home to Oreston, south Devon, from his air base in Lincolnshire

– Nurses celebrating VE Day in Liverpool

– Crowds celebrating VE Day in London’s Piccadilly

– Evacuees returning home to London after a stay in Leicester

– Troops marching along London’s Oxford Street

– Soldiers and sailors leaving a demobilisation centre carrying their civilian clothes in boxes

– Allied prisoners of war at Aomori Camp near Yokohama, Japan, cheering their rescuers

– A member of the Women’s Royal Naval Service proposing a toast during celebrations in Glasgow The other stamps show images of personnel returning from overseas, and the return of children evacuated from cities.

One of eight stamps to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War Credit: Royal Mail/PA