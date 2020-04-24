New test being developed to measure Covid-19 infection levels

A new test is being developed which could detect whether people who have had coronavirus are still infectious. Scientists are creating a test to detect how much active virus an infected person is harbouring – known as viral load. Unlike current tests, which do not separately measure the non-infectious and the active parts of the virus, the team is refining a test which could tell users not only whether they are carrying active virus, but also how much. This could help healthcare workers and others know when they are safe to return to work.

The research is being carried out at the University of Exeter and has been awarded a £52,000 grant from Animal Free Research UK. Professor Lorna Harries, who is developing the test, said: “Currently, people with Covid-19 can recover completely, yet still test positive. “That’s because the tests detect any genetic material left over by the virus after it is inactivated by the immune system. “If successful, this new test will specifically look for active virus, and tell us how much of it is present. “It would be incredibly useful in helping people safely to return to frontline duties, or patients return to care homes.” The test will analyse the genetic material sub-genomic RNA, which is only present if the virus is active and the patient is potentially infectious. The virus appears to pose a greater threat to people who are regularly exposed, such as frontline healthcare workers.

