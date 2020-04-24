Nina Nannar looks back on meeting Ricky Gervais on the set of Afterlife

Ricky Gervais directed and created Afterlife - a black comedy on Netflix. Credit: PA

As Ricky Gervais showed me around the set of Afterlife, the black comedy he created and directs, he says “Netflix was made for me.” It was last October, and his show set in the fictional town of Tambury, in the offices of The Tambury Gazette, was being filmed for its second series. ITV News had been invited to meet the characters he’d created to much acclaim, for the streaming platform, from the paper’s editor Matt played by Tom Baden to the advertising employee Kath played by Diane Morgan. His praise for the streaming service was based on it giving him final edit of his work, control over the end product, that he said wasn’t so easy to come by on some channels.

We were speaking many months of course before Netflix revealed the stunning rise in subscribers - up by nearly 16 million globally in the first three months of the year. Programmes like the bizarre Tiger King proving irresistible viewing during lockdown. Netflix has high hopes that the second series of Afterlife - all thankfully completed before the global halt in most TV and film production - will prove another big hit. It tells the story of Tony Johnson, played by Gervais, who is dealing with the tragic death of his wife and is angry at the world. It is poignant but it is incredibly funny too. Gervais says he was overwhelmed by the reception to the first series and at the response he gets on the street to the show’s depiction of bereavement which he wants to portray in brutal honesty.

Our interview last year, happened before Gervais was announced as the host of this year’s Golden Globes back in January, where his attempts to be brutally honest about celebrities had mixed responses. But he told me that he now simply wants to be honest whatever the response, in all his work.