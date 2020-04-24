Police official says Canada shooting erupted after domestic dispute

Canada’s worst mass shooting started as a domestic dispute between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, a police official has said.

The official confirmed to The Associated Press that the weekend rampage in Nova Scotia erupted after an argument between the pair.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said more details would be provided at a news conference on Friday.

Police have said 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman acted alone in waging a shooting spree that killed at least 22 people across northern and central Nova Scotia.

There are 16 crime scenes in five different rural communities throughout the province.

The suspect was shot to death on Sunday morning, about 13 hours after the attacks began.