President Trump stuns America with bizarre new virus treatment suggestions

The President has held many bizarre briefings and press conferences since he took office.

In fact, wild, improbable claims are their defining feature.

That’s why they can be such jaw-dropping events and attract large TV audience numbers.

You have to pinch yourself and remember that the man speaking is the President of the United States.

Thursday night may have won the prize for the strangest presidential commentary yet.

From the famous White House briefing room podium, Mr Trump talked about possible Covid-19 treatments that had his medical experts in the room squirming in embarrassment.

Donald Trump promoted the potential value of using ultraviolet light “inside the body” and about injecting disinfectant into patients.

The coordinator of the pandemic task force, Dr Deborah Birx, an eminent HIV immunologist, looked on aghast but somehow managed to stay silent.