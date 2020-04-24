- ITV Report
-
Pupils in China extend virtual friendship with Northern Ireland school by recording song during coronavirus pandemic
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie
Pupils from Western China have told ITV News they are "really touched" by a Mandarin song a group of schoolchildren in Northern Ireland recorded during the coronavirus pandemic.
They are extending a virtual hand of friendship by recording a song in English as the children of Millburn Primary School performed a song in Mandarin called Let The Whole World Be Filled With Love.
"We were really touched by the song they were singing," He Siyu, a student at Chongqing Depu Foreign Language School, told ITV News.
The song that stuck a chord with the students in China was recorded in February, when the country was the hardest-hit place across the globe.
Millburn Primary School said they never expected that they would also be sent a song back.
The school's headteacher, Sharon Lamont, told ITV News: "The children and parents have seen it and they're just thrilled."
"And again I think that's something that we'll be able to follow-up on when we get back to school."
"Those links and making those friendships stronger," she added.
