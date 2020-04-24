Pupils in China extend virtual friendship with Northern Ireland school by recording song during coronavirus pandemic

Video report by ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie

Pupils from Western China have told ITV News they are "really touched" by a Mandarin song a group of schoolchildren in Northern Ireland recorded during the coronavirus pandemic. They are extending a virtual hand of friendship by recording a song in English as the children of Millburn Primary School performed a song in Mandarin called Let The Whole World Be Filled With Love.

"We were really touched by the song they were singing," He Siyu, a student at Chongqing Depu Foreign Language School, told ITV News. The song that stuck a chord with the students in China was recorded in February, when the country was the hardest-hit place across the globe.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Millburn Primary School said they never expected that they would also be sent a song back. The school's headteacher, Sharon Lamont, told ITV News: "The children and parents have seen it and they're just thrilled." "And again I think that's something that we'll be able to follow-up on when we get back to school." "Those links and making those friendships stronger," she added.